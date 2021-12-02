Artist brings outside indoors at Jersey dementia unit
An artist has helped to transform grey walls at a dementia unit into a colourful environment for residents.
Joanne Creavey took her paintbrush to the walls of St Joseph's Residential and Nursing Home in St Helier creating beach and garden scenes.
An indoor planted area was created so that residents could touch the earth and plants.
Artificial grass was also laid to give them the sensory feeling of walking in a garden.
Tracey Gentry, clinical director with LV Group, said: "There is a tremendous amount of research which shows that keeping the environment calm reduces medication and improves behaviour.
"Joanne and Colette [dementia policy advisor] have together created wonderfully relaxing scenes so that our residents can sit and enjoy the benefits of a garden and beach in a safe and secure space.
"It is so important that dementia patients are allowed to wander freely and touch and experience their environment, but in a controlled way."
