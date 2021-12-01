Jersey fishing boat ran aground after deckhand fell asleep
- Published
A Jersey fishing boat ran aground after one of its crew fell asleep, an investigation report has found.
The L'Ecume II washed up on the island's Belcroute Bay on 14 May 2020. The vessel had been at sea for 42 hours and its two crew had not had enough rest, the Ports of Jersey said.
Nobody was injured and the boat only sustained minor damage.
The Ports of Jersey report recommended the installation of an alert system and more training for the crew.
The crew was not able to land a catch in France because of coronavirus rules banning boats from stopping for too long.
It meant the two men were not sufficiently rested before they set off again in the 60ft (18.5m) long wooden-hulled vessel, the report said.
'No alerts'
The deckhand, the only person on watch at the time, started falling asleep about 28 minutes before the boat was due to land in Jersey while seated in a "comfortable chair", with windows closed and a heater "probably on", investigators were told.
The investigation also revealed the vessel did not have a bridge navigational watch alarm system, so there were "no visual or audible alerts available to awake the deckhand when he fell asleep".
There was also no echo sounder "which would have alerted the skipper to the situation".
The Ports of Jersey recommended the installation of alert systems.
It also said the vessel's crew should "develop a policy and implement appropriate measures to ensure compliance for safe manning, wheelhouse manning and watch-keeping, navigational procedures and crew rest".
The boat was refloated after the grounding.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.