Teaching union concerned by Covid rates in Jersey
- Published
A teachers' union has called on the government to "urgently" reintroduce Covid measures in Jersey schools.
NASUWT made the demand in response to "soaring case numbers" which it said "appear to be driven by infections amongst pupils and staff".
According to the latest figures, ccases have risen in Jersey from 42 to 136 per day in the last month.
The States said "headteachers understand best the pressures and risks for their individual school".
Dr Patrick Roach, General Secretary of the National Association of Schoolmasters, Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), said: "At a time when we are seeing an exponential rise in cases, with many linked to schools, it is prudent and essential that ministers take action".
The union is calling for a pause on whole-school assemblies and in-person staff and parents meetings, the reintroduction of mandatory face coverings in all school areas, PCR tests for all close contacts of known cases and postponement of non-essential activities.
A government spokesperson said: "Most of our educational staff should be double vaccinated with some being offered their booster. From next week we are launching the vaccination programme in secondary schools for all 12 to 18 year olds.
"Jersey has also been the only place in the British Isles to have kept education settings open all year."
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.