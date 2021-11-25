BBC News

Extra Covid measures in Jersey care homes for Christmas

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
Additional testing is among the measures being used to keep care home residents safe

Jersey care homes are hoping they'll be able to keep Covid under control to make sure people can visit their relatives over Christmas.

They've brought in extra testing in a bid to keep residents safe.

Visitors must complete monthly PCR tests and additional lateral flow tests.

Donna Abel, chief executive of Jersey Cheshire Home, said everyone has a "duty" to do their part to keep cases down.

"Any visitor coming in to visit a loved one within our home has to have a monthly PCR test and about a month ago we introduced the lateral flows as an additional precaution and more recently, anybody who visits the home they bring in a daily lateral flow."

Ms Abel added that the residents were "very grateful" over the increased measures and visitors have been happy to comply.

