Jersey house prices rise by £97k since last year

Published
House prices in Jersey have risen by 18% compared to the same time in 2020

The average house price in Jersey has risen by £97,000 to £634,000 over the last year.

This 18% rise in property prices from £537,000 in 2020, measured quarterly, has been revealed in the latest Statistics Jersey report.

One bedroom flats and three bedroom houses reached the highest mean price, £325,000 and £808,000 respectively, in the third quarter of 2021.

However, the property turnover was 13% lower than the third quarter last year.

Compared to the second quarter this year, there has been a 4% average house price increase.

The body which uses a 'mix-adjusted' average also revealed housing market activity was 40% higher in the island than in 2020.

Compared to Guernsey, the average cost of a home is £136,000 higher in Jersey, with the average house costing £554,000.

