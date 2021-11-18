Planning approval for Les Quennevais skatepark
Jersey's planning committee has unanimously approved plans to build a new skate park.
It is hoped the new facility at Les Quennevais sports centre will be finished by May 2022.
The decision was met by applause, after it was announced in front of around 60 people who gathered at a planning meeting on Thursday.
The approval follows a number of delays to the project.
A procurement process is under way to appoint a contractor by the end of the year, to start work in January, the States said.
Assistant Minister for Economic Development with responsibility for sport, Deputy Hugh Raymond, said: "I'm delighted that we now have approval to proceed with our plans for a new skatepark at Les Quennevais.
"The preparation work is progressing well and opening the park by late spring next year remains a top priority for the team.
The States are also "committed" to a second proposed skatepark at South Hill, Mr Raymond said.
Karl Payne, who chairs the Jersey Skateparks Association, said it was "fantastic news" for "the entire community".
She said: "With this new facility, we hope to see urban sports flourish, and more elite athletes progress from Jersey."
