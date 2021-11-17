Covid-19: Nurse to take over Jersey's vaccination programme
- Published
A senior nurse is taking over the running of Jersey's Covid vaccine programme in 2022.
Emma Baker currently leads staff working in infection control and prevention for the health service.
She will replace Becky Sherrington, who will become the chief inspector for the Jersey Care Commission.
Changes to Jersey's vaccination team will happen in a phased approach from this month, the Government of Jersey has said.
Ms Baker said she was "delighted to be joining the vaccination team" and was looking forward "to expanding on the incredibly important and excellent work that the programme has already delivered".
Ross Barnes, operational lead for the Covid vaccination programme, will be joining health and community services as head of non-clinical support services at the start of December.
He will be succeeded by Bernard Place, who oversaw operations for Jersey's personal protective equipment cell in 2020.
Minister for Health and Social Services Deputy Richard Renouf said: "I would like to welcome Emma and Bernard to the team. I know their combined wealth of experience will be invaluable to the ongoing success of the vaccination programme.
"I would like to remind islanders that the changes to the vaccination team do not mean that the programme is stepping down or indeed that the risk of Covid is over.
"It is vital for all eligible Islanders to attend for their Covid and flu vaccinations as we enter the winter months."
