Seal pup rescued in Jersey on road to recovery
- Published
A sick seal pup rescued from Jersey and brought to Guernsey alongside the morning newspaper delivery is slowly improving thanks to round the clock care.
Aurore was just weeks old when he was rescued on 23 October and has needed tube feeding by the GSPCA ever since.
The charity said there was still a long way to go before he could be released.
People are being advised to stay away from any seal pups they spot.
Aurore weighed less than half of the weight he should have when he was first taken in by the GSPCA.
Staff believe he had been separated from his mother for some time.
Steve Byrne, GSPCA manager, credited Aurore's survival to the work of the Jersey British Divers Marine Life Rescue team and JSPCA who rescued and transported him.
The seal pup was taken to Guernsey by freight company Iris Freight CI alongside the morning papers.
Mr Byrne said: "He is still in our intensive care area and has a long way to go but we are all doing what we can for him.
"This time of year we see seal pups being born around the Channel Islands but it is extremely important to leave them alone and not approach as you can scare their mother away."
Aurore is doing well considering his condition, said Mr George.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.