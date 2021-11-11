Investigation into Jersey lifeboat damaged on shout
An independent investigation will be held after a Jersey lifeboat was damaged on its way to help a stranded yacht.
The Jersey Lifeboat Association responded to the emergency call on Wednesday night with its Sir Max Aitken vessel.
However, it was forced to turn back after its rudder was damaged during the operation.
An RNLI boat completed the rescue of the yacht, and no-one was hurt.
It is unclear what caused the damage to the rudder.
