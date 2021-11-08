Kingsy cancelled date led to opening for London Grammar
A cancelled date led a Jersey singer-songwriter to open for London Grammar.
Keiran Brown, known as Kingsy, was due to be on a date in London on 30 October, but after its cancellation headed to see friends in Brighton.
He had dinner with a producer friend who was called and told the support act was sick and put Kingsy forward.
The drag artist said: "It's lucky I have my life in my suitcase because otherwise I'd have gone on stage looking like a bag of potatoes."
Kingsy said: "He'd gone out to take a phone call, he'd come back... and he was like 'London Grammar's support act has just cancelled because she's sick and I've put your name forward so we've got about an hour'.
"We ran down to the venue - the Brighton Centre - they gave us our backstage passes.
"By the time we got there we had about 40 minutes, so I spent 15-20 minutes trying to get sound checked, I plugged my laptop in and some of the stuff wasn't working, we got there eventually.
"I had about 20 minutes to get all of my make up on, change into the clothes I wanted to wear [and] put my set list together."
Normally he spends about two hours perfecting a set.
He said: "It was a super rush, I'm so glad my friend was there as otherwise I'd just kind of zoned out, he was 'come on you need to get this done', he was basically my manager at this point.
"It went so quickly... walking up the steps in front of about 5,000 people then I said hi and then my mouth just didn't stop moving.
"Everyone knew it was last minute and they were so supportive - they were just the most amazing crowd.
"It was an incredible experience and so crazy - I'm not over it!"
