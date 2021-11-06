Boys arrested after teen chased and assaulted
- Published
Three males have been arrested after a teenager was chased and assaulted on Thursday evening.
A 20-year-old man, thought to have been wearing a balaclava, a 17-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of grave and criminal assault.
They are all currently in police custody.
The fight broke out at about 20:30 GMT in the area of Ann Street, St Helier, the States of Jersey Police has said.
Following this, it is believed one of the males ran away down Charles Street on to Bath Street, and then down Minden Place towards Burrard Street.
He was pursued by a large group of youths.
This male then attempted to jump into a number of passing vehicles before getting into a taxi and leaving the area, again pursued by the group.
He sustained injuries to his face which were treated at the emergency department, from where he was released after a short time.
Anyone who saw the fight and the chase that followed is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.