Jersey releases plan for Unesco Geopark status
- Published
A plan and timeline for Jersey's application for Unesco Geopark status has been released.
The Aspiring Jersey Island Geopark (AJIG) project's plan sets out how it will work with the community and create geotourism.
Geoparks are unified geographical areas and landscapes of international geological significance.
Geopark Development Curator Millie Butel said "a lot of work" was still needed but said momentum was gathering.
Unesco states Geoparks must be "managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development".
As well as the 19-point plan the AJIG has also created a scientific committee to create a link with the academic community; new signage has been put up at sites of geological interest and access to these sites has been increased.
The plan also calls on community groups, local organisations, schools and more to get involved in the project.
Jersey Heritage's Landscape Engagement & Geopark Development Curator Millie Butel believes the plan will bridge the gap between what has been achieved already and the goal of Unesco Geopark status.
She said: "The pandemic has really highlighted how important our natural and cultural heritage is to us all, not only for our wellbeing, but how our heritage offers future prospects for tourism development for the Island as a whole."
The new plan includes how the potential Geopark could help with conservation, community engagement, economic development and identity.
"There is a lot of work to be done before the island can be considered by Unesco for Geopark status but momentum is gathering behind the project and we are excited to get more people on board to continue sharing what being a Geopark could mean for Jersey," Ms Butel said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.