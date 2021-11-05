Jersey election: People encouraged to stand as candidates
Ahead of Jersey's next General Election support is being offered to help encourage more people to stand for election.
A series of videos will be released on YouTube covering topics including the role of States members and changes to election law.
People who are considering standing are also invited to ask questions via a live Facebook question and answer on 9 November.
Jersey goes to the polls on 22 June.
People will be able to find out more about support for people from different backgrounds to stand, as well as using social media as a candidate.
The videos are part of a campaign developed by the States Assembly's Diversity Forum.
Carina Alves, chair of the Privileges and Procedures Committee, said: "We know from extensive research when the public feel that politicians understand and represent their experiences, they are more likely to engage in politics.
"We know that there are large sections of Jersey's community whose experiences are not currently represented in the States Assembly. And - at the same time - we recognise that there are lots of barriers to standing for election, including a lack of information."
