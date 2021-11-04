Jersey minimum work leave and break times increased
All workers in Jersey will be entitled to at least three weeks of annual leave on top of bank holidays from 1 January 2022.
Politicians agreed the rise from a minimum of two weeks leave as part of an update of the island's employment law.
They also agreed workers would be entitled to a break of at least 20 minutes for every six hours worked.
The law does not require the break period to be paid.
