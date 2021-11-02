Fishing row: Jersey fishermen could be offered financial help
Financial help could be offered to Jersey fishermen if threats from France to prevent boats landing their catches go ahead in a row over fishing rights.
President Emmanuel Macron called off plans to block French ports and disrupt Jersey's electricity supply just before the midnight deadline ran out.
He told reporters the sanctions would be put off as talks continued.
The Government of Jersey welcomed the news, but said back up plans were being considered if talks fail.
France was angered by a decision from the UK and Jersey in September to deny fishing licences to dozens of French boats and argued this breached the Brexit deal.
Jersey's External Relations Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, told the BBC the government welcomed the news of France's pause on threats that were made last week.
But he said plans were being considered should talks fall apart again.
"The economic development minister is working on a financial support package should counter measures be introduced," Mr Gorst said.
"But we would argue those counter measures are not compliant with the terms of the trade deal and seek the UK to trigger the dispute mechanisms within the trade deal if counter measures were introduced."
He said he believes the current plan would use a methodology similar to the co-funded payroll scheme, launched in March 2020 for the pandemic.
