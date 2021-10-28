Jersey offers 162 fishing licences after French ultimatum
- Published
Jersey has offered fishing licences to 162 French vessels after an ultimatum was issued by France.
France was angered by a decision from the UK and Jersey in September to deny fishing licences to dozens of French boats.
France said on Wednesday if there was no agreement by 2 November it would take action.
In May, about 60 French fishing vessels staged a protest outside the harbour at St Helier, Jersey.
The escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights resulted in a British trawler being seized by France and another being fined.
On Wednesday, France said it would start to impose "targeted measures" from 2 November, including:
- Preventing British fishing boats from disembarking at ports
- Increasing border and sanitary checks on UK goods
- Tightening security checks on British boats
- Increasing checks on trucks going to and from the UK
France said it was also preparing further sanctions, which could include cutting electricity supplies to Jersey, as it previously threatened in May.
Jersey's government said it was "extremely disappointed" at the French stance.
The French were "pursuing an approach of retaliatory measures", said a statement from Jersey Minister for Environment John Young and the Minister for External Relations Ian Gorst.
On Wednesday morning officials from France, the UK and the European Commission met.
"The outcome of that meeting was that 162 French vessels will be licensed to fish in Jersey's territorial waters from this Friday," the statement said.
Of the 162 licences, 113 were permanent, an increase of two, and 49 were temporary, an increase of 18.
Vessels with a temporary licence would be able to fish in Jersey waters until 31 January 2022, "to give them time to provide further data which is necessary to secure a permanent licence".
There were 55 vessels in a third category that would not have a licence to fish in Jersey waters after 31 October, said the statement.
'Evidence-based process'
It added owners could submit applications "at any time".
That category had dropped from 75 in the negotiations, said the statement.
"This demonstrates Jersey's responsive approach to assessing all the data it receives," said the statement.
"This is a complex, evidence-based process, and we will continue to approach it with good faith.
"We have made ourselves available for further clarification and discussion when needed.
"Jersey has drawn upon the material provided by the EU, as well as the Government of Jersey's own records, supplemented by commercially available information, to license every vessel for which evidence of a qualifying track record can be found."
The statement said Jersey would "continue to work closely" with French authorities, the UK and the EU Commission "to ensure that vessels which are entitled to a permanent licence are able to receive one and can continue fishing in Jersey's territorial waters in accordance with their historic track record".
Downing Street said the UK fully supported the way Jersey and Guernsey were handling the issue, which was "entirely in line" with the provisions of Britain's trade deal with the EU.
The French government has been approached for comment.
