Jersey police and ambulance services 'stretched to the bone'
- Published
Police and ambulance services are "stretched to the bone" with cuts to policing ahead, Jersey's justice and home affairs minister has said.
Deputy Gregory Guida told the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel (CEHA) more than £800,000 in cuts to the police force would put officers under more pressure.
The panel raised concern over the effect of planned savings.
Its chair said the government must "strike the right balance".
The panel heard £836,000 in efficiencies for the police force would not lead to fewer frontline officers.
However, it would lead to an increase in their responsibilities, which could impact the support they can provide for the public.
'Effect on moral'
The hearing also highlighted problems in the prison service, with continued staff shortages meaning prisoners were being confined to their cells one evening a week for the next few months.
It was raised there was no clear plan for how the prison service would manage to save more than £300,000 from its budget, which is expected to happen in January.
Deputy Rob Ward, chairman of the CEHA panel, said: "We recognise that all government departments are being asked to find efficiencies in their budget.
"However, we remain concerned about the knock-on effect on staff morale, and on service delivery.
"With some prisoners likely to be confined to their cells one night a week for the foreseeable future, and States of Jersey Police Officers taking on responsibilities from support staff, the government must strike the right balance between efficiencies and a robust service."
