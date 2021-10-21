Jersey winter Covid plan sees travel rules scrapped
- Published
Incoming passengers who meet a Covid criteria will no longer have to test or isolate on arrival from November.
Jersey's Covid-19 winter strategy also includes free lateral flow tests for more islanders and aims to maximise the vaccine uptake and maintain a strong test, trace and isolate process.
If needed, voluntary requests to islanders, such as asking people to work from home, would be made first.
Legal restrictions would be the last resort, said the Government of Jersey.
From 2 November, any passengers who are either double vaccinated, recently recovered from Covid-19 or have submitted a pre-departure PCR test, will not need to test or isolate on arrival.
Travellers who do not meet this Covid status criteria will still need to take a PCR test and isolate until a negative result is received, said the government.
High level of unpredictability
The winter strategy, which was announced following advice from Public Health, involves keeping children at school, businesses open and keeping hospital occupancy at a sustainable level.
The government said if contingency measures were needed, a phased response would be set out including asking islanders to work from home.
Jersey's Covid-19 winter strategy:
•Maximising the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines and the seasonal flu jab
•Providing lateral flow tests to more islanders
•Making travel easier by removing the need for fully vaccinated passengers to test or isolate
•Maintaining a strong test, trace, and isolate discipline
•Being ready for rises in infections with resilience plans
•Supporting those suffering with long Covid
The island's progress is "positive" but there is a "high level of unpredictability" especially in the colder months, said Chief Minister, Senator John le Fondré.
He said: "Our aim is not to return to more stringent restrictions unless the evidence shows they are required to prevent greater harm to lives and livelihoods."
"Legal restrictions will be our very last resort" and only used if "absolutely necessary", he said.
