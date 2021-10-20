New electronic patient records system coming to Jersey
A new "much needed" electronic patient system is being launched to modernise and improve how care is delivered in Jersey.
The government has allocated £9.4m to deliver this project to benefit the island's healthcare system.
The Electronic Patient Record (EPR) system will enable medical records to be used more efficiently, without depending on paper files.
It will replace the existing limited system, said the Government of Jersey.
The supplier, IMS MAXIMS, was chosen following an evaluation by more than 50 clinicians within Health and Community Services.
Digital nurse Ricardo Da Silva said the new system will "facilitate sharing across the government's health services" and help islanders access their health plans and medication.
