Woman knits 100 hats for babies in Jersey's maternity unit
- Published
A woman has knitted 100 hats for babies in Jersey's Maternity Unit.
Beryl Carre said she was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore to do something to help but chose knitting rather than walking around her garden.
One hat takes her about one hour to make, so she has spent at least 100 hours on the project, knitting pairs of mittens as well.
The maternity unit said they were lovely gifts for parents of new-born babies.
Jan Auffret, the lead midwife said: "We're really grateful to Beryl for her wonderful work on the hats.
"We in the maternity unit are really touched that Beryl took so much time to make 100 beautiful hats for the babies born here," she said.
The unit has presented Ms Carre with a certificate of recognition.
"We were so pleased Beryl was able to come up to visit us so we could thank her properly," Ms Auffret added.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.