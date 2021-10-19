Bergerac stamps released by Jersey Post to celebrate TV series
Stamps to celebrate BBC drama Bergerac have been released by Jersey Post.
The detective series set on the island of Jersey ran for nine series between 1981 and 1991 and attracted audiences of about 15 million people.
Eight stamps have been released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the show.
Each stamp is from a different episode and highlights the island's coastline, Jersey Post said.
"For many, Detective Jim Bergerac and the plots of villains, shifty businesses and glamorous love interests often played second fiddle to views of the beautiful island," said Chris Elligott, philatelic design and production manager at Jersey Post.
"The series is still remembered fondly, as much apart of the island as Jersey cows and Jersey Royal potatoes," he added.
To mark the anniversary of the show's first episode, a collection of previously unseen photographs was released by BBC Archive.
The show starred John Nettles, who later went on to star as Tom Barnaby in Midsomer Murders.
Bergerac's popularity prompted a tourism boom for Jersey.
There are currently plans for a new series, also based on the island.
The possibility for a revival was first revealed in 2019 by Westward Studios.
