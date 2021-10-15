Jersey Police officer arrested on suspicion of sex attack
A serving police officer has been arrested in Jersey on suspicion of committing a sexual offence.
The 48-year-old was arrested at a private address on Friday and remained in custody, Jersey Police said.
Officers said they were investigating a serious sexual assault, alleged to have taken place on 9 October outside the Trafalgar pub in St Aubin at about 22:15 BST.
The force said the officer was off duty at the time of the incident.
Jersey Police is urgently appealing for a number of people believed to have witnessed the alleged attack to come forward.
The force said it was looking for "two men who were seen on CCTV talking to an Honorary police officer outside the Trafalgar pub ... about some concerns they had".
It added: "These people are not suspected of any wrongdoing and are not involved in the incident we are investigating.
"We believe they could help with our enquiries and would ask them to contact us as soon as possible."
One of the men was wearing dark trousers, a white top and white shoes, thought to be trainers.
The other man was wearing a dark top, blue shorts with white stripes down the side and distinctive bright red or orange trainers.
