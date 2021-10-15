Jersey government must "urgently improve" public property management
- Published
Jersey must "urgently improve" the management of publically-owned properties, according to a new report.
The Government of Jersey is not managing properties efficiently or getting "value" for taxpayers, the Public Accounts Committee said.
It also expressed concern that there appeared to be "no plans" to make buildings accessible for disabled people.
The government said there were "issues that need to be addressed".
The total value of property assets owned by the government are worth over £1bn, the review said.
The report made six findings:
- There is a lack of clarity over how property decisions are made or who makes them
- There are some "prominent and culturally significant" properties lying empty while "arguments continue about their future use"
- Buildings with "limited financial or social value" are maintained or repaired annually at huge cost
- There is a lack of clear needs assessment or objective rational to underpin decision making
- Decisions are made in a reactive manner, with departments lacking "access to an objective process or clear guidance"
- There is no evidence of plans to ensure that properties comply with disability legislation
Deputy Inna Gardiner, chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said the review led to the conclusion the government was "not managing its substantial property portfolio in an efficient way to maximise its effectiveness and value for money for the taxpayer".
She said: "We call on the government to urgently improve its governance processes and to clarify the roles of the different departments and bodies involved in property management.
"The government must act without further delay to restore and maintain public trust and confidence in its ability to manage the public estate."
In a statement, a spokeswoman for the States of Jersey said the Follow Up Review of Estate Management from the Public Accounts Committee was welcomed.
She said: "[We] recognise that alongside the progress made in the strategic approach to the estate prior to Covid and the unsung hard work of the property department to deliver projects, keep the island functioning during Covid and allow recovery from the economic hardship of the pandemic, there are issues that need to be addressed.
"We will use a formal period of time to digest the review the report and send our formal response by 26 November."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.