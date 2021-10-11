Man suffers burns to hands in St Brelade van fire
A man sustained burns to his hands in a van fire that risked spreading to surrounding homes.
Firefighters were called out to St Brelade, Jersey, just before 22:00 BST on Saturday.
After its handbrake failed the van was a risk to nearby properties, Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said.
The man was treated by paramedics, and it was determined the most likely cause of the fire was residual heat from a disposable barbecue.
