Deputy Jeremy Macon reappointed as assistant minister
- Published
A former minister who resigned while being investigated by the police has been reappointed to a position in Jersey's government.
Deputy Jeremy Maçon, who denied any wrongdoing, was removed from government duties after his arrest in March.
He later stepped down as minister for children and education and said he would fight to clear his name.
The investigation ended without charge last month and Deputy Macon has been reappointed as an assistant minister.
He will be looking after social security, housing and communities and will also work with Deputy Rowland Huelin on Jersey's population policy.
The nature of the police investigation has never been made public.
After the investigation ended, Deputy Macon said he had been subjected to "vile speculation based on prejudice and bigotry".
