Jersey sewage project still on despite NMCN collapse
A £75m sewage treatment plant project in Jersey is set to continue, despite the company building it going bust.
UK construction firm NMCN, the main contractor for the project since being awarded the contract in 2018, entered administration on Monday.
The project at Bellozanne is due to provide full wastewater treatment for a future population of 118,000.
Speaking in the States Assembly, Chief Minister John Le Fondre said they intended to go ahead with the project.
NMCN said on Monday they were unable to continue trading without new funding and were calling in administrators.
Other civil engineering projects in the UK such as a multi-million pound scheme in Liverpool have been left uncertain by the collapse of NMCN.
'Period of uncertainty'
Speaking on Wednesday Senator Le Fondre explained the government had been aware of the financial difficulties of the company for "many months" and they had "systems in place" to ensure work continued.
He said: "We are currently assessing our contractual and legal position while the formal administration process becomes clearer.
"It is the [government's] intention to continue with the sewage treatment project and continue relationships with the supply chain, especially our local companies."
Mr Le Fondre emphasised the government planned for the "long standing and important" project to be completed by 2023 or 2024, with "as little disruption as possible".
However, when asked if anyone was working on site on Wednesday, he could not confirm if work was going ahead and said staff were being spoken to as the project enters a "period of uncertainty".
An update on the project will be provided by 15 October, the politician added.
