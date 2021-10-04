Jersey Covid-19 tests delayed by technical issues
About 3,000 coronavirus tests have been delayed by technical issues in a laboratory, the Government of Jersey has announced.
More than 400 people will need to be retested because of the delays to PCR tests, which began on Thursday evening.
Symptomatic people waiting for a result must remain in isolation.
The problems with the Open Cell testing laboratory were fixed by Monday morning, the government said.
People who have arrived in Jersey who are fully vaccinated will not be retested as they are considered low risk, which is about 1,800 people.
Results from new tests are expected within 12 hours and tests taken on Saturday and Sunday should be processed by Monday evening.
Those who must take a second test are:
- Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 - about 100 people
- Anyone identified as a direct contact of a coronavirus - about 65 adults and 55 children
- Unvaccinated people who have arrived in Jersey - about 190 people
Tests for people who are required to stay in isolation will be conducted in the lab at the hospital.
Those identified as direct contacts do not need to self-isolate and children can go to school.
However, the government advised they should take a lateral flow test before returning.
People tested as part of the island's workforce screening programme will be retested as part of the next cycle.
