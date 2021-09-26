St Brelade homes evacuated after lightning strike
About a dozen people were evacuated after properties were damaged by a lightning strike overnight.
The strike on a property in St Brelade caused a large fire at about 05:00 BST.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Service said 15 fire fighters attended, with three fire trucks and an aerial ladder platform.
Nobody was hurt but a number of properties have been damaged and residents were forced to flee to the parish hall.
Mike Jackson, constable of St Brelade said some "escaped in just what they were standing up in".
He said: "The residents whose properties were badly affected had to leave, so we had about a dozen in the parish hall during this period between 05:00 and 08:30.
"They were fed and watered and made more comfortable in the best way that we could until such time as they could organise themselves for accommodation for later on.
"We are extremely grateful for those that offered their help with clothing and accommodation, it really is appreciated.
"It is not until you get these situations that people do knuckle down and are prepared to support fellow parishioners - it is really appreciated."
Earlier this month three Jersey properties were struck by lightning during a storm.