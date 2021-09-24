Jersey Hospital height reduced in revised plans
- Published
Jersey's new hospital could be reduced in height following a consultation with doctors, nurses and the public.
Architects said new plans for the Overdale site would reduce its impact on the skyline "without compromising on the services it will provide".
A curved roof has also been replaced along with "further enhancement of public space, all without any compromise on space or services".
Assembly members approved expanding the Overlade hospital site in November.
Changes to Westmount Road would also improve access to Overdale and create a safe route to the hospital for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, said architects Llewelyn Davies.
Senator Lyndon Farnham, Deputy Chief Minister and Chair of the Our Hospital Political Oversight Group, said: "We are now on the brink of creating a hospital of which our island community can be extremely proud."
The plans have been released ahead of a States debate on funding it next week.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.