Government of Jersey appoints first female chief executive
- Published
The first female chief executive of the Government of Jersey has been appointed.
Suzanne Wylie, currently chief executive officer of Belfast City Council, will take up her position in Jersey in February 2022.
Mrs Wylie was one of 67 applicants for the role of the island's most senior civil servant with a £250,000 salary.
Her predecessor Charlie Parker left the role in March and the interim boss Paul Martin did not apply for the job.
Mrs Wylie said her priority would be to "focus the public service on improving the lives of those most in need and on removing any barriers to their success".
"It will be a privilege to get to know more about the culture, traditions, heritage and pride which make Jersey special and, of course, doing my bit to ensure that the Government protects these," she said.
"I appreciate there is much to be done to enhance life for all, both now and in the future."
Mrs Wylie started her career with Belfast City Council in 1988 as an environmental health officer and rose through the ranks to become director of health and environmental services and later chief executive.
Regarding her departure from the city where she was born and raised, she said: "I remain as passionate about Belfast as ever - it's what drove me over the last seven years. I will always remain a champion and strong advocate for the city even in my new role."
Chief Minister of Jersey, Senator John Le Fondré, said Mrs Wylie brought "a wealth of experience".
He said: "Leading the largest local authority in Northern Ireland, she has advanced the vision and ambitions of elected politicians, managed complex external relations with other jurisdictions, and driven internal modernisation to increase innovation and productivity."
Mr Martin congratulated Mrs Wylie on her new job.
"I know she will find Jersey as welcoming and wonderful an experience as I have since arriving in March," he said.
