Bluefin tuna in Jersey to be tagged in conservation effort
Bluefin tuna in Jersey waters are being fitted with electronic tags in a bid to help protect the species.
The project aimed to help marine experts understand more about their movement and behaviour, managers said.
The bluefin tuna was first spotted in Jersey in 2016, with sightings becoming "increasingly" common over the years, Dr Lucy Hawkes said.
A total of seven fish have been fitted with the equipment, which will stay in place for at least a year.
The study is the result of a collaboration between the Government of Jersey and researchers at the University of Exeter.
Tags on five fish would collect data about where they had been on a daily basis for a year, after which they would detach automatically, project bosses said.
A further two fish would be tracked using the tags for two years, they added.
Bluefin tuna were recently downgraded from an endangered species to being "of least concern" by the World Conservation Union.
University of Exeter researcher Dr Lucy Hawkes, who is leading the project, said it was a key opportunity to safeguard the species.
She said: "What's really critical now is that the next steps we take in managing this species are sensible and sustainable so they never become endangered again.
"This tagging project is really important here in Jersey because we don't really know very much about bluefin tuna visiting these waters at all.
"We need to know how long they stay here in Jersey, where they go after they leave, and whether we expect to see the same fish coming back here year after year."
Project bosses also said they ensured there was "minimum stress" for the tuna during the tagging process.
Environment Minister Deputy John Young said the data would be used to inform the government's future marine policies and ensure Jersey waters were managed "sustainably".
