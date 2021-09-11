Jersey festival to mark 250th anniversary of Corn Riots
A four-day festival including an island parade will mark the 250th anniversary of the Corn Riots in Jersey.
The event will coincide with a one-off public holiday on 27 September.
The Corn Riots saw the Royal Court stripped of its right to exercise legislative power in 1771 as a result of food shortages in the island.
Plans for the festival, which will take place from 24 to 27 September, include exhibitions, markets and creative workshops.
The government said the celebrations would be a way to remember the reforms that "transformed society in Jersey".
In 1769, about 500 islanders stormed the Royal Court after a rise in the price of wheat led to food shortages across the island.
Two years later, the Code of 1771 was introduced, making the States Assembly the sole body in Jersey which could make laws.
'Freedom and democracy'
A parade from Trinity Church to the Royal Square on 26 September will follow the route taken by the rioters in 1769.
Deputy Montfort Tadier, who proposed the public holiday last year and is co-chair of the organising committee, said: "This year marks the 250th anniversary of one of the most meaningful moments in the development of the freedom and democracy we enjoy today.
"The flavour of the festival will be a blend of our historic Norman heritage and roots with the brilliance of our contemporary cultural scene."
A culinary and craft market will be held in Beresford Street and Halkett Street on 26 September, which will feature local sellers and street entertainers, the government said.
Other parts of the festival will include Jerriaise dancing in the Royal Square and live music and theatre performances.
Deputy Kirsten Morel, Assistant Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, said he hoped it would allow islanders to learn more about Jersey's "political and cultural histories".
