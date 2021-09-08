Covid: Jersey direct contacts over 12 to get test kits
- Published
People living in Jersey aged 12 and over who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 will be offered lateral flow test kits.
The Jersey government said the kits would enable 10 days of voluntary self-testing while continuing to follow direct contact advice.
People in critical services have been receiving kits for several weeks.
All direct contacts will be offered the kits when attending initial PCR tests.
Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer of health, said the lateral flow tests were "designed for rapid results" and were "simple enough to be done at home".
He said that by offering these tests "we can ensure that the virus remains more manageable within our island community".
The government said lateral flow tests would give results between 20 and 30 minutes and islanders would then be able to register and submit their results via an online portal.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.