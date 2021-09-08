Multiple Jersey properties struck by lightning
- Published
A number of properties in Jersey have been struck by lightning.
Jersey Fire and Rescue said it was attending a "couple" of fires near Les Quennevais School in St Brelade on Wednesday.
The service said five fire appliances and two watches were at the scene. It is not clear how many properties have been affected.
Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.