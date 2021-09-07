Jersey law review call so refugees can be accepted
Human rights experts are calling for a review of Jersey law so that it can accept refugees from countries such as Afghanistan.
It is a "complex" situation that requires specialist lawyers, a Jersey Law Commissioner has said.
Senator Ian Gorst has said it was "very unlikely" the island would be able to take refugees due to "legal barriers".
He said they were encountered when Jersey sought to house Syrian refugees and still remain in place.
Thousands of people are trying to escape Afghanistan after it was taken over by the Taliban.
Claire de Than, a Jersey Law Commissioner, said there are different laws to take into consideration, such as international law about refugees, the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as Jersey's local laws on housing, social security and access to healthcare.
"Nobody is suggesting that Jersey takes thousands of refugees from anywhere, we need to not only think about the policy for everyone but think about how this would apply in individual cases," she said.
"If [the Government of Jersey] sat five or six relevant types of expert around the table and thought through the process, and sort through what they would do with every hard case, and made sure they would be complying with every potential law, and have a plan to deal with uncertainties in what the law is in relation to tiny island jurisdictions, then they absolutely should get to the end of that discussion," Prof de Than added.
