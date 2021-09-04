Memorial marks 105th anniversary of Battle of Guillemont
A memorial service led by the Bailiff will remember the Jersey soldiers that died during a battle in World War One.
The ceremony at the Jersey Contingent Memorial marks the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Guillemont.
Jersey soldiers helped to capture the French village from German soldiers with the Royal Irish Rifles in 1916.
Jersey's Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister Senator John Le Fondre are due to attend on Saturday morning.
The service is typically attended in Guillemont but is also being hosted in Jersey's Royal Square this year due to Covid.
The Bailiff, Mr Timothy Le Cocq, said: "On this anniversary we would, in normal times, have taken part in a service in the town of Guillemont.
"However, in the current circumstances, we have decided that a service should be held in Jersey."
The ceremony has also been opened to members of the public following the relaxation of Covid restrictions in Jersey.
Air Chief Marshal Sir Stephen Dalton GCB is due to attend, in addition to members of the Royal British Legion, Jersey's Joint Services Veterans Association and service personnel from the Jersey Field Squadron.
Mr Le Cocq said: "The 'heart' stone in the memorial in the Royal Square is a lasting reminder of our soldiers who fought and died during the Great War and, in particular, in the Battle of Guillemont.
"Although they could not of course have known that their memory would be held close in this way, I believe all who serve the nation, and risk, and sometimes lose their lives, deserve such recognition.
"They were sons of Jersey and they have made their contribution towards the peace of modern Europe."
