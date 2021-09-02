'Very unlikely' Jersey will house Afghan refugees
It is "very unlikely" that Jersey will be able to house Afghan refugees, says Jersey's External Relations Minister, Ian Gorst.
Mr Gorst said there were "legal barriers" when Jersey previously sought to house Syrian refugees that still remain in place.
He said there may be a possibility once refugees have entered the UK.
"Jersey Overseas Aid is working with the aid agencies to provide any support that they can," he said.
"We are only a small place. It's very difficult for us to house and provide facilities, and to overcome those legal barriers.
"That's not to say that once refugees have entered the United Kingdom and they're free to move around in the common travel area, that we wouldn't welcome them to come and settle in Jersey."
