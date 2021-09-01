Jersey's private sector sees higher earnings rise in a year
- Published
Average earnings for full-time employees in Jersey's private sector increased by nearly 4% in a year, compared to 0.1% for public sector employees, new official figures reveal.
The findings have been published in Statistics Jersey's Index of Average Earnings report for June 2021.
It said that private sector earnings went up by 3.9% over the 12 months to June 2021.
It was the highest recorded rise for 13 years, since 2008, it added.
Agriculture wages decrease
The findings, based on an annual survey of businesses, found that, overall, average weekly earnings per full-time equivalent employee were 3.3% higher than in June 2020.
However, different areas in the private sector saw difference changes.
The report said there was a decrease in average earnings recorded by the agriculture sector, down by 1% on an annual basis.
The hotels, restaurants and bars sector saw the highest rate of annual increase, up 15.7% on an annual basis.
For other private sector industries, annual changes in earnings ranged between increases of 1.1% and 7.0%, the report said.
The headline rate of inflation in Jersey in June 2021 was 3.5%, it added.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.