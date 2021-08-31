No action against Jersey ex-minister Jeremy Macon after arrest
No action is to be taken against Jersey's former minister for children and education after his arrest in March.
Deputy Jeremy Macon was relieved of his duties by Chief Minister John Le Fondre following his arrest, formally standing down from the ministerial role in June.
The deputy for St Saviour had strenuously denied any wrongdoing.
Jersey Police said a man had "been released from bail, with no further police action".
The deputy for St Saviour said he resigned from his ministerial post due to the "negative impact" of the then ongoing police investigation and to avoid being a "distraction".
The States of Jersey Police said: "A 34-year-old male, arrested on 24 March at a private address, has been released from bail, with no further police action, following consideration of a prosecution case file by the Law Officers' Department."
