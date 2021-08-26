Jersey sand excavators to pause digging in quarry row
- Published
Jersey's main building sand supplier is to suspend operations because of a row over where it is allowed to dig.
Simon Sand in St Ouen's Bay said it was pausing works from September as it pushes for an extension of the excavation area.
The company said in a statement that the current permitted sand reserves would be "insufficient to maintain supply, at current demand levels".
Jersey States said discussions between officers and the firm were progressing.
The firm's statement said that "although considerable sand reserves remain", the firm was "prevented from excavating them".
Jason Simon, who runs the quarry, said: "Without notification from the government or an agreement the company will not continue excavating for fear of exceeding current committed areas."
Environment Minister Deputy John Young said the firm had known for 30 years "there would be an end" to quarrying because of environmental issues with the site and alternative supplies, including the introduction of imports.
He said there were other suppliers waiting to "step into the breach".
"It's always been known that there would be a limit to the extraction that could take place," he said.
Permission for excavating had been extended from 2021 to 2023 to give the firm a "breathing space".
There was an "ongoing dialogue with officers", he said, and the government was trying "to sort it out."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.