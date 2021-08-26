Review calls for Jersey domestic abuse law as 'priority'
- Published
A review panel has called for a domestic abuse law in Jersey to be prioritised after a 68-year-old mother was killed by her son.
Pamela Nisbet, from St Peter, was stabbed by Andrew Nisbet in her family home in August 2019.
The review found information was available which "may have revealed the threat Andrew posed to Pamela".
It said a register of serious and repeat offenders would help to protect victims.
Andrew Nisbet was sentenced to a treatment order in the UK after pleading guilty to manslaughter.
The Domestic Homicide Review revealed Andrew Nisbet had harassed and manipulated his parents after moving into the annexe at their property with his partner and baby, and later demanded legal ownership of their property.
"He was violent and abusive towards Pamela and persistent, intense and rigid in his demands and thinking," the report said.
Refused detention
It was recommended that Andrew Nisbet was detained under mental health law on three occasions by a GP and consultant psychiatrist before he killed his mother in August 2019, the report revealed.
On the third attempt, the authorised officer who was a social worker, refused to allow his detention based on the belief "the situation could be managed without detaining [Andrew]".
Ms Nisbet was killed five days later, the report said.
"It seems possible that this decision was made without full knowledge of the antecedents in this case," the report said.
"The conclusion is that the information was available, though not necessarily identified, that may have revealed the threat that was posed to Pamela."
The report recommended professionals were advised on how to challenge the authorising officer's decision in future.
It also stated that a proposed domestic abuse law for Jersey, which has not yet been presented to the States Assembly, "must be prioritised to provide the necessary legal framework including definitions and a register of serious and repeat offenders to protect victims and bring perpetrators to justice."
Home Affairs Minister Deputy Gregory Guida said the bill was his "number one priority" and planned to hold consultations on the final draft before the end of the year.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.