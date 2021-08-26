Jersey nightclubs reopen as Covid measures relaxed
- Published
Jersey's nightclubs can welcome back dancers after almost all of the island's Covid measures were eased.
People are also allowed to stand at bars, meet in big groups and masks are no longer mandatory in shops.
The government said it was only happening because people had stuck to the health guidance over the last few months.
Officials are asking people to continue to follow public health guidance.
Workforce screening
Minister for Health and Social Services Deputy Richard Renouf said he was "pleased that we will be proceeding with Stage 7 of the Reconnection Roadmap".
He thanked islanders for "adhering to the guidance and taking part in our vaccination programme" which he said had kept hospitalisation rates low.
The changes allow:
- unlimited gatherings in homes and gardens
- resumption of standing alcoholic drink service
- reopening of nightclubs
- large indoor and outdoor events
Businesses are expected to ensure staff and customers stay home if they have symptoms or get a positive test result.
They are also expected to have workforce screening, remote working, mask wearing and physical distancing "where possible".
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.