The Rock paper challenges delivery suspension by Jersey Post
- Published
A "people-funded paper" says a decision by Jersey Post to suspend delivery of the publication is "of great concern".
The island's postal service announced it was pausing distribution of The Rock following complaints.
The publication shared unverified claims about a number of topics, including Covid vaccinations.
The Rock also challenged a government decision to "review" its contents and said it took "freedom of expression very seriously".
Jersey Post has not confirmed how many complaints were received or responded to requests for comment.
The BBC has also asked the government to confirm the nature of its review and any possible action it could take.
On Tuesday Jersey Post said it had suspended delivery of The Rock while it conducted an investigation.
Responding to the decision, a statement from the paper said: "It is of great concern that it has been unilaterally decided to stop circulating The Rock Newspaper upon pressure placed on Jersey Post."
It went on to ask: "Why is the government launching a probe, and on what grounds is it doing so?
"The real question here is how can such enshrined freedoms be taken away so lightly?"
The Law Officers' Department said it was unable to comment on the matter, but said the Postal Services (Jersey) Law 2004 describes which items cannot be posted.
The legislation states this includes anything which "may itself harm persons or things; or is or contains anything indecent, obscene or grossly offensive".
The paper's statement read: "If the material contained in The Rock falls within these categories, it is for the people asserting this to prove it under the law, not for a small number of complaints to trigger the banning of delivery of The Rock."