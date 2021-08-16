Work begins on £6.5m refurbishment of Jersey's maternity unit
A £6.5m project to refurbish Jersey's maternity unit over the next three years has begun.
The last major work on the unit was 25 years ago and staff have said it is needed to meet modern day standards.
Work is being done in phases and will start with the creation of a new high dependency unit and bereavement suite.
The health department said the improvements would help new parents have a better experience.
In July, a report found efforts to improve Jersey's maternity facilities had made "little progress".
'Not impact care'
A senior midwife said staff would do all they can to limit disruption in the maternity ward during the refurbishment
Head of midwifery Dana Scott said the upgrades were an "accumulation of a backlog of maintenance" and the facility would be "first class once finished.
"I think it's nothing less than the women and families of Jersey deserve," she added.
The Government of Jersey said the work would "provide modern facilities" and acknowledged "while there will be disruption at times, this will not impact on the care that is provided".
The refurbishment will be split into 11 phases, with the first phase beginning on Monday and due to finish in February 2022.
The entire work is set to be completed by October 2023.