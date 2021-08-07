British and Irish Lions to return to Jersey from South Africa
- Published
The British and Irish Lions will return to Jersey after Saturday's final game against the Springboks in Cape Town.
The squad convened on the island in June for a 10-day training camp in preparation for their South African campaign.
They will be welcomed back on Monday to recuperate.
Deputy Chief Minister, Senator Lyndon Farnham, said it was "fitting" the Lions started and ended their campaign in Jersey.
"The training camp was a period of intense preparation, when they had limited time to enjoy the island," he said.
"This time, coaches and players will reunite with their families and will be able to properly see what the island has to offer."
No formal community events will be arranged while they are in Jersey and the cost of the visit is said to have been met by the team.
All players and coaches will be PCR tested for Covid-19 every day for their first 10 days in Jersey.
They will also be required to isolate until they receive a negative arrivals test, while those who are not fully vaccinated will isolate for five days from arrival.
The Lions won the first Test against South Africa but lost the second game last weekend, setting up Saturday's series decider.
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.