Electric scooter schemes assessed by Government of Jersey
Electric scooter schemes in the UK are being examined by the Government of Jersey to see if the vehicles could be allowed in the island.
It is currently illegal to use e-scooters unless on private land.
They are seen as an environmentally friendly way to travel, but Jersey's authorities have expressed concerns over safety.
Infrastructure minister Kevin Lewis said "an awful lot of work" needed to be done before they can be introduced.
'Replacing car journeys'
More than 30 areas in the UK - including London, Newcastle and Bournemouth - are already operating rental schemes backed by the government.
One in Milton Keynes uses technology to remotely control the scooter's speeds and stop them being ridden in places they are banned.
Brian Matthews from Milton Keynes Council explained the majority of rides lasted only around 15 minutes and travelled a few miles.
He said: "Results are starting to indicate that they are replacing car journeys, so surveys suggest that 60% of the use of scooters is replacing short range car journeys."
Deputy Lewis explained the island's laws risked "getting overtaken by technology" as things are "changing very, very quickly".
He said: "There's an awful lot of work to do with insurance and health and safety."
"We have to be very careful, some of the e-scooters can go up to 40mph, which is far too fast.
"We have to worry about people with visual impairments, elderly people, young children so we have to try to keep everyone happy."
