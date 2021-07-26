Covid-19: Jersey offering walk-in vaccine sessions
- Published
Related Topics
Jersey's government wants to make it easier for people to have their first Covid jab so they are holding drop-in sessions this week.
From Monday until Sunday, people can go to Fort Regent between 17:00 to 18:00 BST on weekdays and from 08:30 to 15:30 at weekends without an appointment.
The government is urging younger people to get their first dose, saying it is vital to protect the island from Covid.
So far 60% of those aged between 18 and 26 have received one jab.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send any story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.