Jersey: Relaxing of Covid restrictions delayed until at least September
- Published
The planned lifting of Covid restrictions in Jersey will not happen until September at the earliest, the government has announced.
Chief minister John Le Fondre said the island needed to move to a "new way" of managing the virus.
Isolating individuals can now exercise outside their homes for two hours a day, however.
The total number of cases in the island reached a record high of 3,109 on Friday.
The final stage of Jersey's roadmap out of lockdown would see nightclubs reopen, table-service only end, and allow more than 20 people to meet inside or out.
Mr Le Fondre said the pausing of this move, known as stage seven, would continue "throughout August" to minimise the risk to public health.
'Act sensibly'
Islanders who are isolating, including those who have Covid, can exercise for a maximum of two hours a day with immediate effect.
However the government warned these individuals should avoid places that are crowded and they must not meet with anyone from outside of their household.
Residents will also be invited for their second dose of the vaccine four weeks after receiving their first, instead of the previous five-week wait.
The government said this would allow 1,800 doses to be brought forward.
As part of the changes, it announced islanders with symptoms would soon be able to book a Covid test online.
Mr Le Fondre said the adjustments were "proportionate to our current environment" and called on islanders to use their "good sense to act sensibly".
