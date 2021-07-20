Covid: Mask wearing return for Jersey as cases rise
Mask wearing will become mandatory again in Jersey from Wednesday, 21 July.
Islanders over the age of 12 will have to wear masks when in indoor public spaces.
Health bosses say the move is being put into place to help curb the rise in Covid cases in Jersey.
Since Friday 79 individuals have recovered and 839 new cases have been identified with a total of 2,813 active cases in the island.
The mask rule will apply across shops, public transport, health care settings and in close-contact services such as hairdressers and beauticians.
Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "While we have seen a rise in cases over the past two weeks, it is important to remember the effect our vaccination programme has had on the island.
"As of 14 July, over 72,000 Islanders have had at least one dose which is a tremendous figure."
Those with health conditions, meaning they cannot safely wear masks, can apply for an exemption.
Forms will be available online and from a number of agreed public locations, like parish halls, larger supermarkets and the bus station.