Covid patient under 50 dies at Jersey hospital
A patient aged under 50 who had tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Jersey General Hospital.
The patient is the youngest person with the virus to die on the island, and were not classed as clinically vulnerable, the States said.
Seventy people with Covid-19 have now died in Jersey since the start of the pandemic, but all have previously been aged 50 or over.
The government offered its "sincere condolences to the family and friends".
Minister for Health and Social Services Deputy Richard Renouf, said: "It is incredibly sad to lose a loved one and I am sure that we all will feel sympathy for their loss.
"Health and Community Services will not be releasing any further information at this time in order to protect the privacy of the deceased and their family."
There are currently 12 patients in the General Hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19, with half having been fully-vaccinated, the States said.
They added there are two people who are currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
Dr Ivan Muscat, deputy medical officer of health, said: "I must emphasise the importance of being vaccinated to be protected against Covid.
"A person who has not been vaccinated is 25 times more likely to be hospitalised than a vaccinated individual."
He urged unvaccinated islanders to book online their first doses as soon as possible.
Anyone waiting for their second dose will be automatically sent an appointment, Dr Muscat said.